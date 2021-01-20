Oswald scores 16 as Awesome Blossoms beat Lyle-Pacelli girls

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Lyle-Pacelli (1-2 overall) 69-24 in BP Tuesday.

Megan Oswald put up 16 points for the Awesome Blossoms (2-0 overall).

“We were able to get out to a great start to open up the game with excellent defense and offensive rebounding,” BP head coach John Bruns said. “We finally were able to get everyone back on the court and put some of our early season COVID issues behind us.”

LP 10 14 — 24

BP 43 26 — 69

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 16; Bobbie Bruns, 14; Allison Krohnberg, 8; Anna Pauly, 8; Maren Forystek, 7; Lauren Schammel, 5; Maggie Bruns, 4; Melanie Winzenburg, 3; Ashleigh Alwes, 2; Shawntee Snyder, 2; free throws: 70 percent (14-for-20)

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 11; Kearah Schaefer, 7; Olivia Heard, 4; Emma Wilde, 2; free throws: 40 percent (2-for-5)