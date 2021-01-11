expand
Ad Spot

January 11, 2021

Mower County emergency responders dealing with multi-county 911 issue

By Mike Stoll

Published 3:00 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

Residents urged to call non-emergency number for emergencies

Mower County emergency responders are asking residents to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center’s non-emergency number (507-437-9400) for emergencies due to an issue with 911 calls.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County responders have been dealing with phone provider issues affecting 911 calls Monday afternoon. Sandvik said that while the county is able to get through to 911, dispatch is unable to hear anything on the other end.

Sandvik noted that the reason for the problem is unknown; however, multiple counties have been affected.

An alert was sent out Monday afternoon to area residents’ cell phones notifying them about the issue. Sandvik indicated that some residents mistakenly thought they were required to call the LEC and said that the alert was just to inform residents to call the non-emergency number for emergencies while the issue gets fixed.

More News

Anita M. Ulwelling, 68

Pending notice: Robert Lukes

Bob and JoAnne King

Pending notice: Gary “Jay” Davison

Mower County

Mower County emergency responders dealing with multi-county 911 issue

News

Dems prep ‘incitement of insurrection’ charge against Trump

News

Indoor service for bars, restaurants resumes in Minnesota

Mower County

Convictions: Dec. 20, 2020 – Jan. 2, 2021

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2020 a challenging year on Minnesota roads

Local Government

County board to consider revising septic ordinance

Education

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

Lyle

LAC feels the burden of COVID

Local Government

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to threatening people with knife

Local Government

County pays tribute to beloved employee who passed away

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans for swift Trump impeachment

News

DPS: ‘Fire deaths increase 13 percent in 2020’

News

US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly drop since spring

Mower County

‘It’s Remi’s birthday now’

Mower County

County officials prepare for 2nd vaccination clinic as active COVID cases slightly increase

Education

Education Briefs: College Accolades

News

‘How did it get to this?’: Minnesotans react to violence, chaos at U.S. Capitol

News

4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege

News

Trump finally faces reality — amid talk of early ouster

Mower County

St. Cloud professor to present at MLK event

Mower County

Mower SWCD annual tree program taking orders

News

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

News

After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition