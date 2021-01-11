Mower County emergency responders dealing with multi-county 911 issue

Residents urged to call non-emergency number for emergencies

Mower County emergency responders are asking residents to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center’s non-emergency number (507-437-9400) for emergencies due to an issue with 911 calls.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County responders have been dealing with phone provider issues affecting 911 calls Monday afternoon. Sandvik said that while the county is able to get through to 911, dispatch is unable to hear anything on the other end.

Sandvik noted that the reason for the problem is unknown; however, multiple counties have been affected.

An alert was sent out Monday afternoon to area residents’ cell phones notifying them about the issue. Sandvik indicated that some residents mistakenly thought they were required to call the LEC and said that the alert was just to inform residents to call the non-emergency number for emergencies while the issue gets fixed.