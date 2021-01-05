Monica M. Lonergan, 89, of Austin, MN, passed away Thursday, December 31, at St. Mark’s Nursing Home. She was born March 28, 1931 to Leonard J. and Katherine M. (Smith) Lonergan, in Osage, Mitchell County, Iowa. The family eventually moved to Mower County, MN and settled on a farm in Windom Township where Monica grew up. She graduated from Rose Creek High School and Austin Junior College. She worked for Austin Utilities for approximately forty years, retiring in the late 1980’s.

Monica was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was a long-time member of the Mower County Historical Society and Mower County Genealogical Society, and was a past President of both organizations. She was also active in the Austin Area Commission for the Arts and was involved in the restoration of the Paramount Theatre. Monica loved books and was an avid reader and she also enjoyed embroidery. Researching was her passion; she researched people, places and buildings, as well as doing extensive research on her family history, all without benefit of a computer.

She is survived by many cousins and friends, and was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a. m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, Austin, MN, by Father James Steffes. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Mayer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

