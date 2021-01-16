expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Minnesota Department of Agriculture to Host Industrial Hemp Forum

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

The virtual forum will be held Feb. 10-11

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) invites anyone interested in hemp and hemp production to its 2021 Industrial Hemp Forum.

The two-day virtual event will be held from noon to 4 pm. Wednesday, Feb. 10-11. The event is free to attend.

Forum topics include federal and state regulations, plant breeding and agronomy, and market opportunities.

“Our virtual forum is designed for anyone with interests in hemp production, processing, or marketing, whether they are currently involved in the industry or are interested in getting involved,” said MDA Assistant Commissioner Whitney Place. “2021 marks an exciting turning point in the history of industrial hemp with Minnesota and tribal nations overseeing federally backed programs, and we want to share as much information as we can about this crop so growers and processors can be successful.”

This will be the first time Minnesota’s Industrial Hemp Program will operate under a new, federally approved state plan that governs production and regulation. When the 2018 Federal Farm Bill legalized hemp as an agricultural commodity, it also required states and tribal nations to submit plans to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) if governments wanted to oversee their own commercial program. In July 2020, USDA approved the state of Minnesota’s plan. Prior to 2021, Minnesota had been operating under a pilot program.

For more information on the 2021 Industrial Hemp Forum and to register, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/hempforum.

Background

Industrial hemp and marijuana are both types of the same plant, Cannabis sativa. They differ by the concentration level of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) within the plant. Hemp has less than 0.3 percent THC, and levels above that are considered marijuana.

More News

Xcel looking to upgrade Grand Meadow wind farm

Get to Know: Dylan Ehmke

Mentors wanted: Virus limits vet-rookie time away from rink

Fett is getting junior season started for the Mavericks

Mower County

Xcel looking to upgrade Grand Meadow wind farm

Mower County

DPS, law enforcement partners prepare for possible activity at MN Capitol

News

Officials: Extremist threat to Minnesota Capitol has faded

Education

Education Briefs

Agriculture

Minnesota Department of Agriculture to Host Industrial Hemp Forum

Mower County

UMN and NDSU Extensions to offer farm safety webinar series

News

Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves

Albert Lea

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, MercyOne celebrate groundbreaking on new clinic

News

Biden’s virus plan: 100 million shots just the start

Health

Approx. 100 COVID cases active in Mower County

News

Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Making the punishment fit the crime

Mower County

Minnesota health officials wait on feds for vaccine guidance

News

Walz activates National Guard for Minnesota Capitol security

Mower County

Update: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

Health

HI scientist awarded $4M grant

News

Majority of House members vote for 2nd impeachment of Trump

News

What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time

Austin Packers

Get to Know: Ashley Myhre

Mower County

Winter Night Lights

Mower County

Take a Kid Ice Fishing happening this weekend

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender gets prison for violating probation

Mower County

DNR seeks input on increasing access to wildlife areas for people with disabilities

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Andew Sayles