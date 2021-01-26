expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Michael C. Leathers, 36

By Daily Herald

Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Michael C. Leathers, 36

Michael Cerny Leathers, age 36 of Woodbury, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, passed away unexpectedly at his parents’ home on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Michael was born in Austin, to Donald and Marsha (Cerny) Leathers on March 21, 1984. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Mike grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 2002. He then went on to attend the University of North Dakota, where he received a bachelor’s degree in geography. Michael resided in Woodbury, Minnesota, for the past several years where he worked for Comcast-Xfinity in the direct sales department. He had a successful career earning many awards, promotions, and recognitions. Michael always had a deep passion for sports. He was a three-sport athlete all four years at Austin High. His love of sports continued into his adult life and he enjoyed playing broomball and softball with colleagues and friends. Michael was an avid fan of all Minnesota sports teams especially the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Wild. In his adult life Michael enjoyed hunting deer, pheasant and turkey in southern Minnesota with family and friends. He enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling to National Parks and especially loved Yosemite, The Grand Tetons, Zion and the Alaskan Peninsula. Above all else, he cherished every little adventure he spent with his daughter Addison; four-wheeling trips in eastern Wisconsin, trips to pumpkin and sunflower patches, walks around the many lakes in Woodbury and attending Minnesota Twin games, just to name a few.

Survivors include his parents, Donald and Marsha Leathers of Austin, MN; daughter, Addison Leathers of Austin, MN; brother, Paul (Quinn) Leathers and his children, Hollis and Kiel of Davenport, IA; sister, Cassie (Josh Sorenson) Leathers of Austin, MN; maternal grandmother, Arliss Cerny of Austin, MN; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joe and Verdell Leathers; and maternal grandfather, Don Cerny.

A private family service will be held at a later date. A public visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Hayfield boys take down Awesome Blossoms

Falcons top Grand Meadow girls

Experienced Blossoms outlast young Vikings

Blooming Prairie girls lend a hand to hurting Vikings

News

Minnesota case marks 1st detection of Brazil variant in US

News

Judge: Floyd’s past arrest details can’t be used at trial

News

Walz unveils education plan centered on pandemic and equity

News

Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

News

Minnesota tweaks vaccination efforts amid questions of pace

News

Gov. Walz preps ‘COVID-19 recovery’ budget for Tuesday release

News

House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial

Mower County

Brighter Tomorrows

Business

Mower County opens Small Business Relief Grant applications

Health

Slow rollout of vaccine raising local concerns

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with drug sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Several injured in Winona accident

Agriculture

FFA hold fruit, butterbraid sale

News

Minnesota allocated nearly 900K vaccine doses so far

Health

Cumulative Mower County COVID cases surpasses 3,700

News

For 1st Black Pentagon chief, racism challenge is personal

Mower County

Snowy weekend ahead for Mower County

Health

Institute researcher uses CryoEM to study cardiovascular disease

News

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

News

Minnesota vaccine pilot program spots for first week filled

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information in RCC trailer theft

Mower County

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

News

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Business

Council approves development agreement with Nu-Tek Biosciences