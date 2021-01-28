expand
January 28, 2021

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when they’re eligible to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19

By Daily Herald

Published 8:15 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

Mayo Clinic Health System is experiencing a high volume of questions from patients who are requesting to be vaccinated for COVID-19. 

In an effort to continue to serve all patient needs, Mayo Clinic Health System patients are encouraged to follow the steps below to get the latest information about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities.       

Mayo Clinic Health System will contact patients in Southeast Minnesota when they are eligible, based on state guidance, to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Once this contact has been made, patients will be able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Patients with a Patient Online Services account will receive a message via Patient Online Services when they are eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointment. This is the fastest and most convenient way to be notified of eligibility and schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Patients without a Patient Online Services account will be notified by Mayo Clinic inviting them to schedule their appointment.

Mayo Clinic Health System recommends creating a Patient Online Services account to receive important information on vaccine eligibility as quickly as possible. To create a free account, current patients can visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website and select “Create your account.”

Mayo Clinic Health System is not asking patients to sign up for a waitlist. Mayo Clinic Health System already has completed this work on behalf of its patients. Patients will be contacted as they become eligible based on federal and state guidance and when supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are available.

Mayo Clinic Health System is receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses over time. However, demand for COVID-19 vaccines is likely to exceed supply for some time. The number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be based on the availability of doses.

Separately, the State of Minnesota has launched a pilot program for vaccinating patients 65 and older, K–12 educators, and child care providers. This pilot has limited vaccine supply available and is being staffed and managed by the state. It is not connected with Mayo. For more information on this pilot program visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Updated information will be posted on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Patients also are encouraged to monitor the websites for their state and county public health departments.

