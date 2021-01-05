Mary Ann Praus, 54

Mary Ann Praus age 54 of Austin, MN formerly of Richfield, MN. Survived by mother, Ann Marie Praus, siblings, Kate (Jim) Sweet, Tom (Julie) Praus, Trish (Kevin Hohn) Praus, John (Deb) Praus; beloved nieces and nephews and many very supportive friends. Mary loved animals. She was a dedicated 25 year employee of Austin Vet Clinic. Most of all, she loved her family and friends deeply. Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, Jan. 6 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. Due to COVID-19 friends may attend via Zoom link on the funeral home website. Visitation one hour before the service. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery.