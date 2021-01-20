expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

Manyuon puts up 32 in a win over Faribault

By Daily Herald

Published 9:41 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The Austin boys basketball team powered past Faribault (0-2 overall, 0-2 Big Nine) 82-44 in Faribault Tuesday night.

Emmanuel Manyuon put up a career-high 32 points to go along with four rebounds and four steals as he knocked down five three-pointers. Okey Okey added 22 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals as he made four three-pointers for the Packers (2-0 overall, 2-0 Big Nine).

Austin 39 43    82

Faribault 20 24    44

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 32; Okey Okey, 22; Teyghan Hovland, 7; Kaden Murkey, 6; Jordan Ransom, 5; Victor Idris, 4; Gage Manahan, 4; Jack Lang, 2; free throws: 75 percent (9-for-12)

More News

Manyuon puts up 32 in a win over Faribault

‘Pedal to the Medal:’ Packers come out running against Falcons

Biden arrives for inauguration with big plans and big problems

Just over 3% of Mower residents vaccinated against COVID

News

Biden arrives for inauguration with big plans and big problems

Health

Just over 3% of Mower residents vaccinated against COVID

News

McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’

News

Trump wishes Biden luck without naming him in farewell video

News

It’s back to school — again — for many of Minnesota’s youngest students

News

Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop pandemic

News

Austin families to receive kits filled with household essentials while transitioning to stable housing

Local Government

NuTek Biosciences, First Street SE two-way traffic on council agenda

Mower County

Xcel looking to upgrade Grand Meadow wind farm

Mower County

DPS, law enforcement partners prepare for possible activity at MN Capitol

News

Officials: Extremist threat to Minnesota Capitol has faded

Education

Education Briefs

Agriculture

Minnesota Department of Agriculture to Host Industrial Hemp Forum

Mower County

UMN and NDSU Extensions to offer farm safety webinar series

News

Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves

Albert Lea

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, MercyOne celebrate groundbreaking on new clinic

News

Biden’s virus plan: 100 million shots just the start

Health

Approx. 100 COVID cases active in Mower County

News

Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Making the punishment fit the crime

Mower County

Minnesota health officials wait on feds for vaccine guidance

News

Walz activates National Guard for Minnesota Capitol security

Mower County

Update: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

Health

HI scientist awarded $4M grant