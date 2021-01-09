expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

Man pleads not guilty to threatening people with knife

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:50 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

An Austin man arrested on Dec. 27 for allegedly threatening people with a knife while under the influence of drugs made his initial appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Pedro Leon Padron, 34, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the court complaint, police were dispatched at about 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 27 to a residence in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest on a report that Padron was at the residence under the influence of drugs and was threatening to kill people. The reporting party indicated Padron had a knife.

When officers arrived, they heard a loud verbal altercation between two males. An officer went to the rear of the residence and observed broken glass and other items on the floor through a glass sliding door. Padron then opened the sliding door and the officer detained him.

The officer observed that Padron was under the influence of drugs. He attempted to question him, but Padron spoke nonsensically and did not listen to the officer.

A male witness at the residence told police the broken glass was from a blender Padron had thrown. He said Padron was waving the knife in the air and threatening to kill him.

A female witness said Padron was “yelling, yelling, yelling” and threatened to kill one of his relatives.

An officer located the knife and seized it as evidence.

A pre-trial has been scheduled for Feb. 12.

More News

All that remains

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

LAC feels the burden of COVID

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Education

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

Lyle

LAC feels the burden of COVID

Local Government

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to threatening people with knife

Local Government

County pays tribute to beloved employee who passed away

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans for swift Trump impeachment

News

DPS: ‘Fire deaths increase 13 percent in 2020’

News

US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly drop since spring

Mower County

‘It’s Remi’s birthday now’

Mower County

County officials prepare for 2nd vaccination clinic as active COVID cases slightly increase

Education

Education Briefs: College Accolades

News

‘How did it get to this?’: Minnesotans react to violence, chaos at U.S. Capitol

News

4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege

News

Trump finally faces reality — amid talk of early ouster

Mower County

St. Cloud professor to present at MLK event

Mower County

Mower SWCD annual tree program taking orders

News

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

News

After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to attempted rape

News

Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

News

Biden urges restoring decency after ‘assault’ on democracy

News

Minnesota representatives, senators respond to Capitol breach

Business

Internet outage affects Austin, other Minnesota markets

News

Statehouses evacuate amid protests in support of Trump