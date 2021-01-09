Man pleads not guilty to threatening people with knife

An Austin man arrested on Dec. 27 for allegedly threatening people with a knife while under the influence of drugs made his initial appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Pedro Leon Padron, 34, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the court complaint, police were dispatched at about 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 27 to a residence in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest on a report that Padron was at the residence under the influence of drugs and was threatening to kill people. The reporting party indicated Padron had a knife.

When officers arrived, they heard a loud verbal altercation between two males. An officer went to the rear of the residence and observed broken glass and other items on the floor through a glass sliding door. Padron then opened the sliding door and the officer detained him.

The officer observed that Padron was under the influence of drugs. He attempted to question him, but Padron spoke nonsensically and did not listen to the officer.

A male witness at the residence told police the broken glass was from a blender Padron had thrown. He said Padron was waving the knife in the air and threatening to kill him.

A female witness said Padron was “yelling, yelling, yelling” and threatened to kill one of his relatives.

An officer located the knife and seized it as evidence.

A pre-trial has been scheduled for Feb. 12.