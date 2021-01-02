Main Street Dental offering Give Kids a Smile once again

Main Street Dental Clinics of Blooming Prairie, Owatonna, New Richland, Rochester and Mankato are teaming up again this year with the Minnesota Dental Association by participating in Give Kids a Smile.

This is an event to provide free dental care to children 18 and under and will be held in Owatonna this year.

All eight doctors and almost 30 Main Street staff members are volunteering their time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

All necessary expenses are being donated to provide outstanding dental treatment for children free of charge. This is a special opportunity to use the skills of Main Street staff to provide children with a healthy, confident, pain-free smile they may not otherwise have the opportunity to receive.

The mission of Give Kids a Smile is to bring caring volunteers and organizations together for the purpose of delivering quality services to children. It demonstrates a commitment is to the underserved and to strive to mentor organizations and future volunteers to help kids smile.

Call the Owatonna Clinic at 507-455-1000 with any questions or comments.