Lois M. Paulson, 86

Lois M. Paulson, age 86 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Primrose Retirement Community of Austin. Lois Margene Grangaard Paulson was born on August 31, 1934 in Waukon, IA, the daughter of William Conrad and Inger Thygesen Grangaard. She graduated from Waukon High School in 1952 and Luther College, Decorah, IA in 1955 where she met her husband of 46 years, Keith Paulson. They were married in 1956.

Lois taught in Madison, WI and in Decorah, IA before they moved to Charles City, IA where Keith taught in the public schools, and their three children were born. The Paulson family moved to Austin in 1964 where Keith continued to teach and coach tennis, and Lois returned to teaching in 1975. She taught sixth grade at Banfield Elementary School and Ellis Middle School until her retirement in 1992. The couple retired early due to Keith’s severe stroke.

Despite the stroke, Lois and Keith traveled widely in retirement, including trips to England, Ireland, and Israel. They also enjoyed winter trips to Marco Island, FL with their good friends Norb and Mary Lou Nelson until Keith died in 2002.

In 2008, Lois married longtime family friend David Jordahl, thereby joining two families. The couple enjoyed traveling and time with family until David’s death in 2009.

Lois loved traveling, reading (especially history, religion and mysteries), needlepoint and crosswords, and was a longtime member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church.

Lois is survived by her brother Arne and sister-in-law Barbara Grangaard of Waconia, MN; daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Ken Nygren of Prior Lake, MN; son and daughter-in-law Dr. Daniel Paulson and Dr. Linda Hesketh of Eugene, OR; son and son-in-law Thomas Paulson and Lou Vlahos of Wayzata, MN; grandsons Erik (Kesley), Karl and Hans (Kaarin) Nygren; granddaughters Marika and Jennika Paulson; and great-grandsons Caleb and Reid Nygren; the Jordahl family, nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends throughout her life. Preceded in death by her parents, William Conrad and Inger Grangaard; husband, Keith Paulson; and husband David Jordahl.

A private family graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted. Memorials preferred to music ministry at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Austin Public Library and Meals on Wheels. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.