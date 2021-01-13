expand
January 13, 2021

Letter: Hoping Biden can avoid making the same mistakes

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

In signing a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, President Biden should not repeat the mistake of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon–such as enriched uranium–to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.

Alex Sokolow

Austin, MN

