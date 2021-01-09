expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

Letter: Hagedorn, Fishbach failed their oath, disgraced Minnesota

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

Oh the irony of  the “stop the steal” crowd, as they break into our nation’s capitol, vandalize its contents and go on to cause bodily harm and murder.

All this because they are egged on by opportunistic politicians like Hagedorn and Fischbach,  who were elected on  the same ballots that are being contested by a president who lost his election by 7 million votes and 60 electoral votes. A president who has tried every trick in the book, both legal and illegal, to overturn the election and finally, with all options depleted, called on his blind followers to storm the capitol.

Reps. Hagedorn and Fishbach took an oath to uphold the US Constitution. They have not only failed to do that, they have disgraced the people of Minnesota and seriously endangered our democracy by spreading lies about the safety of our elections when they themselves are more then happy to accept the results of their own election. They should be recalled.

Deirdre Rose

Rural Wabasha County

More News

All that remains

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

LAC feels the burden of COVID

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Education

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

Lyle

LAC feels the burden of COVID

Local Government

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to threatening people with knife

Local Government

County pays tribute to beloved employee who passed away

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans for swift Trump impeachment

News

DPS: ‘Fire deaths increase 13 percent in 2020’

News

US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly drop since spring

Mower County

‘It’s Remi’s birthday now’

Mower County

County officials prepare for 2nd vaccination clinic as active COVID cases slightly increase

Education

Education Briefs: College Accolades

News

‘How did it get to this?’: Minnesotans react to violence, chaos at U.S. Capitol

News

4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege

News

Trump finally faces reality — amid talk of early ouster

Mower County

St. Cloud professor to present at MLK event

Mower County

Mower SWCD annual tree program taking orders

News

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

News

After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to attempted rape

News

Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

News

Biden urges restoring decency after ‘assault’ on democracy

News

Minnesota representatives, senators respond to Capitol breach

Business

Internet outage affects Austin, other Minnesota markets

News

Statehouses evacuate amid protests in support of Trump