expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

LaVonne “Bonnie” Glarner, 81

By Daily Herald

Published 8:34 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

LaVonne “Bonnie” Glarner, 81

LaVonne “Bonnie” Jean Glarner, age 81 of West Concord (Berne), MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 17, 2021. She passed due to complications of COPD and Broken Heart Syndrome after the recent passing of her beloved husband Kerry, 16 days prior.

Bonnie was born in Austin, MN on July 6, 1939 to Lloyd and Helen (Anderson) Rosecke. She graduated from Austin High School in 1957 and married the love of her life, Kerry Glarner on November 29, 1961, after meeting on a blind date. They enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage and raised two children, Scott and Terri, and special nephew, Craig Hofland. Bonnie loved being a homemaker and was known for her delicious home-cooked meals, much of it provided from her abundant vegetable gardens. Her favorite pastime was having coffee or going out for lunch with her neighbors and dear friends. Later in life, she worked at Dayton’s in Rochester for several years where she cherished her new friendships. Bonnie was also an active member of the Berne Church where she and Kerry especially loved attending Berne Wood-Fired Pizza Nights. Together they enjoyed going for drives, traveling, going to local casinos, breakfast in Wanamingo at Area 57 Coffee Cafe and spending time with family. By far, Bonnie’s greatest joy was her children and grandchildren and attending their activities. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and everyone whose lives she touched.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Scott (Beth) Glarner of Dodge Center; daughter, Terri (Chris) Burdick of Burnsville; nephew, Craig (Mary) Hofland of River Falls; grandchildren Brady (Devan) Burdick, Taylor (Cody) Capra, and Jacob Glarner; great grandsons Crew Capra and Brev Burdick; sister Dee Hofland of Oakdale; sister-in-laws Cherie Rundquist of Red Wing and Charlotte Glarner of Faribault; as well as many other loving family and friends.

She is preceded in death by husband Kerry, her parents, 3 sister-in-laws, and 5 brother-in-laws.

Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Parker Kohl Funeral Home and Crematory of Faribault. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to the service. Relatives and friends are welcome, but please wear a mask and socially distance. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link on Bonnie’s obituary page at www.parkerkohlfuneralhome.com.

Interment for Bonnie and Kerry will be held at the Berne Cemetery summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, Bonnie’s family requests memorials be made to the Berne Church or your favorite small business affected by the pandemic.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.

For online condolences and further information, please visit www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com

More News

Packer swimmers topple Falcons

Rebel boys run past Lyle-Pacelli

Ice Dogs hold off a late Bruin rally

Grand Meadow girls take down Cardinals

News

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

News

Minnesota vaccine pilot program spots for first week filled

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information in RCC trailer theft

Mower County

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

News

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Business

Council approves development agreement with Nu-Tek Biosciences

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

Business

Fighting to hold on in a pandemic

Business

Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Warrants lead to felony charges for two individuals

Mower County

SE Minnesota poets announce Bright Light Stories in the Night contest winners

Education

Education Briefs

Mower County

Minnesota launches COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hollandale woman injured in Saturday accident

News

Owatonna man charged with selling illegal guns, threatening to kill police

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Katelyn Maloney

News

Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies

Business

Austin Utilities announces retirements, advancements

News

Minnesota vaccine site crashes as seniors register for doses

Business

Charter launches robocall blocking

Mower County

Eagles Cancer Telethon on-air this weekend

News

Biden arrives for inauguration with big plans and big problems

Health

Just over 3% of Mower residents vaccinated against COVID

News

McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’