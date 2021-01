The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team lost to La Crescent 85-24 in Pacelli Saturday.

Alana Rogne had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals for L-P (1-1 overall).

LP stats: Alana Rogne, 11; Kearah Schafer, 4; Olivia Heard, 3; Kirsten Koopal, 3; Kendahl Lewis, 2; Emma Wilde, 2