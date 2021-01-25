expand
January 26, 2021

Kenneth J. Lestrud, 92

By Daily Herald

Published 5:58 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Kenneth J. Lestrud, 92, of Forsyth, Missouri passed away January 15th at the Forsyth Nursing facility. Kenny was born in a farmhouse near Corning, MN, the son of Theodor and Mabel (Nordland) Lestrud.

He was a 1946 graduate of Austin High School before serving in the US Army during WWII from 1946 to 1948. Kenny reconnected with and married Janice Wold on April 11, 1949. Together they raised 3 children. Ken was employed by Hormel for 35 years (P-9 Proud) and retired away from the ice and snow in 1993 to their forever home in Forsyth, MO.

Ken was a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Elks Lodge. He was a devoted member and servant of the Community Presbyterian Church of Forsyth. And previously, the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin, MN. His hobbies included golf, swimming, traveling the world with Janice, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends.

Kenny is survived by his daughter Peggy Pruitt of Carson City, NV, son Jim Lestrud of Forsyth, MO and daughter Sue Palma of Austin, MN, 6 grandchildren: Justin Pruitt, Sara Gillespie Albino, David Albino, Kirsten Albino, Erik Lestrud, Janna Lestrud, and 4 great grandchildren. Along with several loving nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janice, and sisters Mildred Kermes and Mary Earl.

Memorial donations to the – Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132-3214 preferred.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

