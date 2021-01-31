Just say ‘I Do’ Pop-Up Weddings and Vow Renewals
After the feeling the heartbreak of so many weddings and vow renewals being postponed or cancelled through 2020, the Hormel Historic Home has put together a “Pop Up” Wedding Ceremony or Vow Renewal event.
Let the HHH plan the day and you join us to “Just Say I Do”
$700 Package Includes:
• Venue: Hormel Historic Home;
• Wedding officiant: Lynn Spainhower;
• Photography: Converse Candids;
• Cake plus cake topper: Lou’s Sweet Treats;
• Bridal bouquet plus boutonniere: The Hardy Geranium;
• 90 minutes onsite for ceremony and photography;
• An intimate experience with up to 10 family members and friends; and
• Hormel Historic Home Inglenook membership and bottle of wine.
Contact the Hormel Historic Home to reserve Feb. 14 by emailing amanda@hormelhistorichome.org or 507-433-4243