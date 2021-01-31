expand
January 31, 2021

Just say ‘I Do’ Pop-Up Weddings and Vow Renewals

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Sunday, January 31, 2021

Rick Jacobson Photography

After the feeling the heartbreak of so many weddings and vow renewals being postponed or cancelled through 2020, the Hormel Historic Home has put together a “Pop Up” Wedding Ceremony or Vow Renewal event. 

Let the HHH plan the day and you join us to “Just Say I Do”

$700 Package Includes:

• Venue: Hormel Historic Home;

• Wedding officiant: Lynn Spainhower;

• Photography: Converse Candids;

• Cake plus cake topper: Lou’s Sweet Treats;

• Bridal bouquet plus boutonniere: The Hardy Geranium;

• 90 minutes onsite for ceremony and photography;

• An intimate experience with up to 10 family members and friends; and

• Hormel Historic Home Inglenook membership and bottle of wine.

Contact the Hormel Historic Home to reserve Feb. 14 by emailing amanda@hormelhistorichome.org or 507-433-4243

