January 19, 2021

Austin Daily Herald graphic

Just over 3% of Mower residents vaccinated against COVID

By Daily Herald

Published 5:49 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,655 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 66 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

As of Saturday, Jan. 16, 1,235 Mower County residents, or 3.1 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while 118 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

The MDH reports that 29 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,347, 4 death), Fillmore (1,235, 5 deaths), Freeborn (2,453, 21 deaths), Olmsted (10,484, 75 deaths) and Steele (2,737, 9 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 448,268 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 17,172 are still active.

To date, 6,188,091 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 23,517 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,895 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 5,945 on Tuesday. Of those, 3,790 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

