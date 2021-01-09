expand
January 9, 2021

Jayne Gibson: Conradt selected as December Bright Spot

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

Austin Aspires and APAC are pleased to co-sponsor the Austin Bright Spots Awards each month. Recipients of the “Bright Spots” award are individuals or businesses who demonstrate compassion, availability, support and inspiration for others. They are the individuals or organizations that make our community an amazing place for all to be!

Carla Conradt. Photo provided

Carla Conradt, Success Coach at Austin High School, was selected as December’s Bright Spot! In her 14th academic year, Ms. Conradt has been a Bright Spot for many students, families and staff along the way. In even a short conversation with Carla, a listener can feel her passion and joy for those she works with. She is the person everyone wants on their team!

Speaking fluently in English and Spanish, she connects with students and families in the language they are most comfortable with. One of her favorite roles as a Success Coach was talking with diverse learners about their plans for graduation and post-secondary life. Students know that Carla cares about them and their individual success. She serves as a champion for each student she works with – and everyone needs a champion!

“Carla is always going above and beyond to help families/students and others before herself,” said High School Navigator Teresa Lugo. “She works hard to find resources and to meet the needs of her families and students. She cares deeply about her students/families, and peers. Her passion and dedication to her job is truly admiring.”

When Carla is not working with students and families, she enjoys time with her family and traveling.

“My favorite hobby is travel!” she said. “ No one has been able to do that in a while…and I greatly look forward to renewing our family’s wanderlust when the pandemic is over.”

Carla, along with the Bright Spot Award winners from previous months, will be recognized at the Positively Austin Program on April 9, 2021.

Do you know a Bright Spot in the community like Carla? If so, be sure to nominate them today at www.austinaspires.com

Congratulations to Carla Conradt. Thank you for making our community a brighter place for all.

