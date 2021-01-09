expand
January 9, 2021

‘It’s Remi’s birthday now’

By Rocky Hulne

Published 6:08 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

From now on, New Year’s Day will have a special ring to it for Nick Riste and Melanie Solis as their daughter Remi was the first arrival of 2021 in Austin.

Remi was born at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 1 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin.

Remi Camila Riste was born at just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, the first baby of the new year for parents Nick Riste and Melanie Solis. Photo provided

“It’s no longer New Year’s Day; it’s Remi’s birthday now,” Solis said. “I’m really grateful that she made it to the new year.”

Nick and Melanie arrived at the hospital on New Year’s Eve and Melanie was given medication to induce labor at 6:30 p.m. Twelve hours later, she was given more medication and it was still another 12 hours before she finally had to undergo a C-Section.

“They struggled to get her out. She wasn’t budging,” Melanie said. “They had to use the vacuum and she had so much hair that it kept sliding off.”

Remi is Melanie’s first child and Nick’s second child as he has a six-year-old daughter. He and Melanie arrived at the hospital at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and were praying Remi would wait for the new year to be born.

“2020 was quite the year and we just wanted to get it over with and have a fresh start,” Nick said. “We wanted a baby to start the new year and that’s what happened. Everything’s going good. She’s keeping us up, but that’s to be expected. It brought our families closer together. All of Melanie’s family is excited to have a grandchild, and my first daughter is excited to finally have a sibling. We have a healthy baby and that’s the most important thing.”

Melanie and Nick had made Christmas plans for New Year’s Day, but they were more than happy to spend it with their new daughter instead.

“We had to reschedule our Christmas, but we didn’t have visitors in our room and that was the best thing,” Melanie said. “Sometimes everyone comes in and out of the room, but we got to relax and just hang out with her. Then we left and brought her to our family.”

Remi was born at seven pounds,eight ounces.

Nick has lived in Austin for his entire life and Melanie moved to Austin from McAllen, Texas, at a very young age.

