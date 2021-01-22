Ice Dogs hold off a late Bruin rally
The Austin Bruins scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough as they lost to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (6-6 overall) by a score of 5-4 in Marshall Thursday.
Jens Richards and John Lundy each scored in a 10-second span to pull Austin (4-6-2-1 overall) within 5-4 with 3:29 left in the game.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 3 — 4
Fairbanks 2 2 1 — 5
First period
(F) Mason Plante (Nathan Butler, Andrew Garby) 9:42
(F) Jake Hale (Jack Ring, Scott McKenzie) 10:19
Second period
(F) Andrew Garry (Ty Naaykens, Jacob Conrad) (power play) 4:24
(F) Jasper Lester (Naaykens, Brendan Miles) (power play) 9:38
(A) Barrett Brooks (Garrett Dahm, Ben Dexheimer) 15:59
Third period
(F) Brendan Miles (Laker Aldridge) (power play) 4:13
(A) Reginald Millette (Dahm, Dexheimer) 5:53
(A) Jens Richards (Walter Zacher, Carson Riddle) 16:22
(A) John Lundy (Millette, Connor Mylymok) 16:31