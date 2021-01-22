Ice Dogs hold off a late Bruin rally

The Austin Bruins scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough as they lost to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (6-6 overall) by a score of 5-4 in Marshall Thursday.

Jens Richards and John Lundy each scored in a 10-second span to pull Austin (4-6-2-1 overall) within 5-4 with 3:29 left in the game.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 3 — 4

Fairbanks 2 2 1 — 5

First period

(F) Mason Plante (Nathan Butler, Andrew Garby) 9:42

(F) Jake Hale (Jack Ring, Scott McKenzie) 10:19

Second period

(F) Andrew Garry (Ty Naaykens, Jacob Conrad) (power play) 4:24

(F) Jasper Lester (Naaykens, Brendan Miles) (power play) 9:38

(A) Barrett Brooks (Garrett Dahm, Ben Dexheimer) 15:59

Third period

(F) Brendan Miles (Laker Aldridge) (power play) 4:13

(A) Reginald Millette (Dahm, Dexheimer) 5:53

(A) Jens Richards (Walter Zacher, Carson Riddle) 16:22

(A) John Lundy (Millette, Connor Mylymok) 16:31