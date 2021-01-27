Hayfield boys take down Awesome Blossoms

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Blooming Prairie (0-2 overall, 0-2 Gopher) 81-43 in BP Tuesday.

Isaac Matti put up 18 points for the Vikings (3-2 overall, 2-1 Gopher).

Hayfield 36 45 — 81

BP 27 16 — 43

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 19; Ethan Slaathaug, 18; Easton Fritcher, 17; Isaiah Tempel, 9; Erik Bungum, 8; Joey Tempel, 4; Karver Heydt, 3; Kobe Foster, 3; free throws: 44 percent (7-for-17)

BP scoring: Alex Miller, 12; Mitchell Fiebiger, 12; Chris Naatz, 11; Luke Larkoski, 5; Jacob Naatz, 3; free throws: 67 percent (10-for-15)