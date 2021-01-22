expand
January 21, 2021

Grand Meadow girls take down Cardinals

By Daily Herald

Published 9:50 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (1-2 overall, 1-2 SEC) 57-23 in GM Thursday.

River Landers put up 23 points and nine rebounds and Lexi Foster had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Superlarks (2-2 overall, 2-1 SEC).

LO 14    9    23

GM 35  22    57

GM scoring: River Landers, 23; Lexi Foster, 10; Kendyl Queensland, 8; Leah Hanson, 4; Sydney Cotten, 4; McKenna Hendrickson, 2; Rebecca Hoffman, 2; Madison Hindt, 2; Gina Stier, 2; free throws: 61 percent (8-for-13)

LO scoring: Jordan Runde, 7; Gracie O’Byrne, 4; Kelly Hanson, 4; Sam Volkart, 3; Benita Nolt, 3; Kylie Welsh, 2; free throws: 20 percent (1-for-5)

