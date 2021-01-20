FFA Spotlight: Katelyn Maloney

Name: Katelyn Maloney

Grade: 12

Hometown: Austin

Parents: Dan and Karrie Maloney

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

Unfortunately, this is my third and final year in FFA. I officially became a chapter member my sophomore year, although I did go to most of the meetings as a freshman. After seeing what they did, I knew that I needed to be a part of this organization. This year, I have been able to be a part of the Officer Team as an Officer-at-Large. During my FFA career, I participated in Feed the Farmer, 3rd Grade Farm Tour, rang bells for the Salvation Army, and sold fruit and butter braids with my chapter. I have also participated in the Trap Shoot, and last year I competed in the Food Sciences CDE.

What have you learned while being in FFA?

I think the biggest thing that I have learned during the past years has been leadership, which comes in many forms. I know that these skills will be something that I will have for a lifetime. I have also learned how to share my FFA experiences with others in order to help recruit other students to become FFA members.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

For me, FFA has given me the opportunity to play an active role in an association. I have made so many friends that I share similar interests with that will last me a lifetime. I feel it has also given me an opportunity to learn leadership skills which will carry me into the future.

What is a favorite

memory you have had in your FFA career?

I have two things that come to mind. I really had fun the year we went to the Trap Shoot. I was able to share this with my best friend while doing something outdoors that I really love! And the second was our banquet my first year in the chapter. It was fun to celebrate with all my new friends the accomplishments we all made that year.

What are

your future plans?

To be honest, I am not totally sure I have that figured out yet. I thought at one time that I wanted to further my education and become an Ag Teacher/FFA Advisor. But then one of my high school teachers has struck my interest in welding, so I’m not sure what I want to do. I probably will take post-secondary classes locally, and then look at going to a larger school.

What advice would you have for younger students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

I would tell any younger underclassman to take advantage of FFA and join. There are so many things you can get involved with. FFA is more than animals and crops. With all that is offered, you can find something that interests you. Lastly, I would tell them to remember the time you have in FFA isn’t forever so hold on tight to the memories!

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Leaders: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz. Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com.