FFA Spotlight: Andew Sayles

Name: Andrew Sayles

Grade: 11

Hometown: Austin, Minnesota

Parents: Jeff and Chanda Sayles

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

This is my third year being a member of Austin’s FFA chapter. For the last two years I have been on the officer’s team as the chapter’s sentinel. So far in my FFA career, I have participated in Feed the Farmer, third grade on the Farm and the first ever 2020 Virtual third grade on the Farm. All three years I have sold fruit and butter braids, and this year I attended the 2020 Virtual National Convention with my chapter. In my years I have been lucky to attend Green Hand Camp, and Leadership Camp in Deep Portage, Minnesota. This year I am looking forward to participating in the Ag Mechanic’s CDE, as well as starting work on a SAE, also in the Ag Mechanic’s area.

What have been some of the biggest things you have learned while being in FFA?

I think the biggest thing that I have learned the past three years is how to be a better communicator, and leader. I feel I am pretty lucky to have been able to attend leadership camps that have helped me grow in both these areas. I am also thankful for the opportunities that I have been given to explore what agriculture offers.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

FFA has helped me grow into a better person by allowing me to try different things. From these experiences I have become a better leader and a more effective speaker. FFA has given me an opportunity to explore all that agriculture has to offer me, from continuing my education and future possible careers.

What is a favorite memory you have had in your FFA Career?

I think my favorite memory has been getting to know so many people that are also in FFA. These friendships will last a lifetime. I have really enjoyed going to the different camps and participating in all their activities. I have come away with so many skills that will carry me through life. I think its fair to say 2020 hasn’t been too eventful, but I am looking forward to my remaining time in FFA.

What are your future plans?

One of the biggest things I want during my FFA career is to make it to National FFA Convention! I can only imagine what it is like to be amongst so many other students that share the same passion for such a great organization. I would also like to get more involved in the Region VIII activities and possibly run for an officer position. As for my plans following high school, I have a passion for the farm and love being a farm boy! I would like to either go into agronomy or a career dealing in ag equipment. As for colleges I have considered SDSU in Brookings, South Dakota, or possibly University of Wisconsin – River Falls. I have not decided anything for sure and have some time to explore the options.

What advice would you have for younger students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

I would tell anyone thinking of joining FFA to just do it! There is a vast number of activities that you can get involved in that will give you endless opportunities that will last you a lifetime!

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz

Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com .