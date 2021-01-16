expand
January 16, 2021

Fett is getting junior season started for the Mavericks

By Rocky Hulne

Published 6:50 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

Lyle grad Kristi Fett played nine minutes and finished with one point and one rebound for Minnesota State University in an 87-82 overtime win over Augustana on Jan. 10.

Fett is a junior for the Mavericks, who are 2-2 overall.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Austin native Both Gach had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal for the Minnesota Gophers in an 86-71 loss to Iowa on Jan. 10.

Gach was three-for-seven from the field, two-for-five on three-pointers and five-for-six on free throws with just one turnover.

The Gophers are 10-4 overall.

Austin grad Tate Hebrink continues to make contributions for Valley City State University.

Hebrink had five points, four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes as VCSU beat Oak Hills Christian College 105-48 recently.

The Vikings are 10-2 overall this season after going 9-20 overall last season.

LeRoy-Ostrander grad Trey Hungerholt had two points, three rebounds and one assist for Viterbo University in a 59-52 win over Presentation on Jan. 8.

Hungerholt also logged in four minutes in an 87-77 win over Mayville State for the V-Hawks (4-4 overall) on Jan. 9.

