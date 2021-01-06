EFSP recommends funds for Mower County

The Minnesota State Set-Aside Committee and National Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) have recommended funds be awarded to Mower County based upon the available statistics.

Congress has appropriated $125 million to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs. The National Board has also included a reallocation of $15 million in the Phase 38 awards.

The total available for allocation in Phase 38 is $140 million. Mower County’s award is based upon our jurisdiction’s total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying jurisdictions.

The federal funds are awarded through the Department of Homeland Security-FEMA and used for people in need of emergency food and shelter.

The local board is made up of food shelves, the Salvation Army, human services, local human services agencies, women’s resources, veteran services, SEMCAC, and other interested organizations. Theboard determines how the funds are distributed among Emergency Food and Shelter Programs run by local service organizations in the area.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental agencies or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must be a non-profit, have a checking account and accounting system, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capacity to deliver Emergency Food and/or Shelter Programs, and

have a voluntary board if private, not-for-profit.

Qualifying organizations may apply by Jan. 15, 2021. Anyone seeking more information about EFSP and how to apply for funding should contact Paulette Huntley at Mower Council for the Handicapped, at Inc., 2103 14th St NE, Suite A, Austin, MN 55912-4934, or call 507-433-9609.