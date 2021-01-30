Education Briefs
Iowa Lakes Community College 2020 Fall Honors
Austin: Anga Lual, Dean’s List
Southwest Minnesota State University 2020 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Krista Pyburn, with honors
Normandale Community College 2020 Fall Dean’s List
Austin: Clint Peterson
University of Minnesota Duluth 2020 Fall Dean’s List
Lyle
Bryce J Strouf, junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
Racine
Olivia A Quam, freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Pre Undeclared Science
University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2020 Graduates
Grand Meadow
Trent Tangen, bachelor of science, Agricultural Business