expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

DPS: ‘Fire deaths increase 13 percent in 2020’

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

At least 53 people died last year in fires in Minnesota, a 13 percent increase over the 47 fire deaths in 2019, according to preliminary numbers from the Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division (SFMD). That number is the highest since 2017, when there were 68 fire deaths.

“There are many little things we can do to prevent a devastating fire from happening in our homes,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Smith. “It is important to practice fire prevention and safety every day.”

Smoking was the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota with seven people having died in smoking-related fires, though that number could rise as investigators continue determining fire causes. Gas-related explosions were the second-leading cause in 2020 (6) and cooking-related fires were the third-leading cause of death (5).

Fire death numbers will become final later this year once Minnesota hospital officials report their information to the Minnesota Department of Health.

More News

All that remains

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

LAC feels the burden of COVID

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Education

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

Lyle

LAC feels the burden of COVID

Local Government

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to threatening people with knife

Local Government

County pays tribute to beloved employee who passed away

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans for swift Trump impeachment

News

DPS: ‘Fire deaths increase 13 percent in 2020’

News

US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly drop since spring

Mower County

‘It’s Remi’s birthday now’

Mower County

County officials prepare for 2nd vaccination clinic as active COVID cases slightly increase

Education

Education Briefs: College Accolades

News

‘How did it get to this?’: Minnesotans react to violence, chaos at U.S. Capitol

News

4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege

News

Trump finally faces reality — amid talk of early ouster

Mower County

St. Cloud professor to present at MLK event

Mower County

Mower SWCD annual tree program taking orders

News

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

News

After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to attempted rape

News

Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

News

Biden urges restoring decency after ‘assault’ on democracy

News

Minnesota representatives, senators respond to Capitol breach

Business

Internet outage affects Austin, other Minnesota markets

News

Statehouses evacuate amid protests in support of Trump