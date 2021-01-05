expand
January 6, 2021

Dolores A. Krulish, 93

Published 8:26 am Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Dolores A. Krulish, 93, of Austin, Minnesota, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

Dolores was born on December 16, 1927 in Newry Township to James and Marie (Demoss) DeVriendt.

She is survived by her children: Linda (James) Chester, Red Wing, MN; Scott (Chris) Bultman, Austin, MN; step son: Greg (Becky) Krulish, Austin, MN; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.   Private family services will be held.   Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of  arrangements.

