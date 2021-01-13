DNR seeks input on increasing access to wildlife areas for people with disabilities

Anyone interested in improving access to wildlife management areas (WMAs) for people with disabilities can share their ideas online with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“We want to hear how we can improve recreational opportunities and reduce barriers on WMAs,” said David Trauba, southern region wildlife manager. “Public lands are for all Minnesotans, including those with disabilities.”

People can share their input now through Friday, Jan. 22, on the DNR’s community engagement page.

The DNR will use the input to shape recommendations the agency will make to the Minnesota Legislature in February about increasing accessibility to WMAs. The DNR continues to work closely with the Minnesota Council on Disability and others to identify ways to increase access to the state wildlife lands. Legislation championed by Rep. Dan Fabian and signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz this year requires the DNR to make it easier for people with disabilities to access WMAs and publicize access opportunities.