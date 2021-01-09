expand
January 9, 2021

County pays tribute to beloved employee who passed away

By Eric Johnson

Published 6:50 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

The Mower County Board of Commissioners went through a variety of house cleaning duties during their meeting Tuesday afternoon, but not before a touching tribute to a member of Mower County staff, including a moment of silence.

Davidson

The county took time to remember Karen Davidson, Human Resources coordinator, who passed away suddenly the week before.

Mower County Coordinator Trish Harren read a portion of Davidson’s obituary, followed by testimonials from Davidson’s co-workers.

“She was truly a bright light that has burned out here,” Harren said. “We will miss Karen.”

In other business, the commissioners voted for Polly Glynn to be the next chair. Glynn is succeeding previous chair Jeff Baldus. Jerry Reinartz was voted vice chair.

Supporting hospitality

Baldus gave a Finance Committee report of upcoming state funds that will be made available to area businesses, especially in hospitality.

“We’re still fine-tuning and putting this together,” Baldus said, after reporting that the county’s share from the state is $775,000, which will be distributed in first come, first serve grants. “We’re leaning heavily on the hospitality industry this time.”

Commissioners are hoping to have final details set in the near future, but Baldus indicated they are aiming for $450,000 to restaurants and small businesses, $225,000 to hotels and $100,000 to landlord assistance, which in turn breaks down to $500 per housing unit that will help renters pay rent.

“We’re really trying to get after some of those that maybe fell through the cracks,” Baldus said.

The money the country receives from the state must be distributed by April 15. More details on how people can apply or the grants will be available when details are finalized by the board in the near future.

