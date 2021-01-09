expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

Austin Daily Herald graphic

County officials prepare for 2nd vaccination clinic as active COVID cases slightly increase

By Eric Johnson

Published 6:06 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,444 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 47 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 95 cases are still active within Mower County.

Kellogg said that 540 vaccines have been given in Mower County to date. She also said that Mower County Public Health has received a second shipment of 100 doses, which will be distributed to EMS and healthcare workers during a second vaccination clinic next week.

The MDH reports that 26 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,254, 4 death), Fillmore (1,164, 2 deaths), Freeborn (2,173, 18 deaths), Olmsted (9,905, 65 deaths) and Steele (2,583, 9 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 431,944 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 22,217 are still active.

To date, 5,852,830 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 22,617 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,742 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 5,620 on Friday. Of those, 3,605 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

More News

All that remains

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

LAC feels the burden of COVID

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Education

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

Lyle

LAC feels the burden of COVID

Local Government

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to threatening people with knife

Local Government

County pays tribute to beloved employee who passed away

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans for swift Trump impeachment

News

DPS: ‘Fire deaths increase 13 percent in 2020’

News

US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly drop since spring

Mower County

‘It’s Remi’s birthday now’

Mower County

County officials prepare for 2nd vaccination clinic as active COVID cases slightly increase

Education

Education Briefs: College Accolades

News

‘How did it get to this?’: Minnesotans react to violence, chaos at U.S. Capitol

News

4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege

News

Trump finally faces reality — amid talk of early ouster

Mower County

St. Cloud professor to present at MLK event

Mower County

Mower SWCD annual tree program taking orders

News

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

News

After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to attempted rape

News

Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

News

Biden urges restoring decency after ‘assault’ on democracy

News

Minnesota representatives, senators respond to Capitol breach

Business

Internet outage affects Austin, other Minnesota markets

News

Statehouses evacuate amid protests in support of Trump