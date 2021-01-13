expand
January 13, 2021

County exceeds 3,500 cumulative COVID cases

By Daily Herald

Published 7:18 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,537 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 55 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 170 cases are still active within Mower County.

Kellogg said that 763 doses of the COVID vaccine have been given in Mower County to date and that 1.9 percent of the county’s population has been vaccinated.

The MDH reports that 26 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,285, 4 death), Fillmore (1,191, 3 deaths), Freeborn (2,290, 19 deaths), Olmsted (10.089, 68 deaths) and Steele (2,646, 9 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 438,867 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 20,257 are still active.

To date, 5,982,456 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 22,931 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,811 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 5,724 on Tuesday. Of those, 3,660 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

