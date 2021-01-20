expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

Cougars top Packer swimmers

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:54 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The Austin boys swimming and diving team dropped a home dual to Mankato East by a score of 96-81 in Bud Higgins Pool Tuesday.

The Austin 200-yard medley relay team of Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilton and Riley Haugen and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Walkup, Adam Pike, Haugen and Kelly took first

Kelly took first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, Joseph Hilkin took first in the 100-yard butterfly,

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilton, Riley Haugen (first, 1:44.03); Kyle Mayer, Jackson Barry, Matthew Grush, Adam Pike (third, 1:59.02)

200-freestyle: Tate Miller (third, 2:10.34); Thomas Asmus (seventh, 2:12.13)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (second, 2:13.13); Joseph Hilkin (third, 2:30.92); Matthew Grush (fifth, 2:32.91)

50-freestyle: Logan Kelly (first, 22.12); Riley Haugen (fifth, 26.46); Jackson Barry (sixth, 28.61)

100-butterfly: Joseph Hilkin (first, 1:03.60); Thomas Asmus (fifth, 1:23.66)

100-freestyle: Riley Haugen (fourth, 56.19); Adam Pike (fifth, 59.07); Kyle Mayer (sixth, 1:01.37)

500-freestyle: Tate Miller (third, 6:16.27); Matthew Grush (fourth, 6:22.19)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Adam Pike, Riley Haugen, Logan Kelly (first, 1:37.61); Thomas Asmus, Jackson Barry, Joseph Garry, Tate Miller (fourth, 1:53.02)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (second, 1:00.96); Kyle Mayer (fourth, 1:09.39); Adam Pike (sixth, 1:11.58)

100-breaststroke: Logan Kelly (first, 57.63); Jackson Barry (third, 1:14.04); Joseph Garry (fourth, 1:33.96)

400-freestyle relay: Tate Miller, Kyle Mayer, Joseph Hilkin, Matthew Grush (third, 4:00.24); Thomas Asmus, Zachary Evenson, Samuel Langstaff, Joseph Garry (fifth, 4:47.89)

More News

Oswald scores 16 as Awesome Blossoms beat Lyle-Pacelli girls

Cougars top Packer swimmers

Manyuon puts up 32 in a win over Faribault

‘Pedal to the Metal:’ Packers come out running against Falcons

News

Biden arrives for inauguration with big plans and big problems

Health

Just over 3% of Mower residents vaccinated against COVID

News

McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’

News

Trump wishes Biden luck without naming him in farewell video

News

It’s back to school — again — for many of Minnesota’s youngest students

News

Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop pandemic

News

Austin families to receive kits filled with household essentials while transitioning to stable housing

Local Government

NuTek Biosciences, First Street SE two-way traffic on council agenda

Mower County

Xcel looking to upgrade Grand Meadow wind farm

Mower County

DPS, law enforcement partners prepare for possible activity at MN Capitol

News

Officials: Extremist threat to Minnesota Capitol has faded

Education

Education Briefs

Agriculture

Minnesota Department of Agriculture to Host Industrial Hemp Forum

Mower County

UMN and NDSU Extensions to offer farm safety webinar series

News

Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves

Albert Lea

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, MercyOne celebrate groundbreaking on new clinic

News

Biden’s virus plan: 100 million shots just the start

Health

Approx. 100 COVID cases active in Mower County

News

Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Making the punishment fit the crime

Mower County

Minnesota health officials wait on feds for vaccine guidance

News

Walz activates National Guard for Minnesota Capitol security

Mower County

Update: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

Health

HI scientist awarded $4M grant