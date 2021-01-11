Convictions: Dec. 20, 2020 – Jan. 2, 2021

—Gerard Anthony Henderson Anderson, 29, of Rochester was sentenced to 30 days in jail for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He must serve 10 years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $985 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 60 months in prison. He received credit for eight days served. He received a concurrent sentence of 30 days in jail for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – refuse to submit to breath test. He received credit for eight days served.

—Bonny Sue Bishop, 58, of Adams was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. She must follow a few conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. She received credit for five days served.

—Romario Louis Luke, 26, of Rochester was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault – physically assault peace officer. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,085 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 77 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test of blood or urine as required by search warrant. He must follow several conditions and pay $25 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 77 days served.

—Julie Rae Mauer, 37, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs. She must perform 310 hours of community service, follow a few conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Timothy Kearns Morgan, 67, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring or comply with the Minnesota Ignition Interlock Program during the period of probation, follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Cody Quentin Waskosky, 25, of Faribault was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fourth-degree assault – throw/transfer bodily fluids at or onto peace officer. He must follow several conditions and pay $660 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 13 months in prison.