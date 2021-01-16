expand
January 16, 2021

Cardinal girls open with a win over Schaeffer Academy

By Daily Herald

Published 2:00 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team beat Schaeffer Academy (0-1 overall, 0-1 SEC) 58-26 in LeRoy Saturday.

The Cardinals (1-0 overall, 1-0 SEC) were led by Jordan Runde, who finished with 16 points, four rebounds and five steals. Sam Volkart added three points, three rebounds, three assists and six steals.

LO stats: Jordan Runde, 16; Kelly Hanson, 14; Gracie O’Byrne, 11; Kylie Welsh, 8; Nicole Hanson, 4; Sam Volkart, 3; Benita Nolt, 2; free throws: 50 percent (4-for-8)

 

