Blue Devils score their first win at Dakota State

Thirteen different players scored for the Riverland Community College men’s basketball team as it beat Dakota State University 82-46 on the road Thursday.

Cleveland Bedgood led RCC (1-1 overall) with 15 points.

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 15; Trayvon Smith, 11; Lajarrion Spinks, 10; Keyshawn Payne, 7; Ethan Clavero, 7; Dominik Bangu, 6; Kendall Wallace, 6; Deng Jal, 6; Ngor Deng, 4; Joe Burgos, 4; Ryan Burgess, 3; Jamari Magee, 1; Jaiden Lee, 2