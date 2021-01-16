Beaver lights it up for Hayfield in a win over GM

The Hayfield girls basketball team received a big scoring punch from freshman Natalie Beaver as it downed Grand Meadow 58-37 in Hayfield Saturday.

Beaver hit five threes and scored 27 points to pace the Vikings (1-0 overall) and the Superlarks (1-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) were led by Kendyl Queensland, who scored 12 points, while adding six rebounds and four steals.

GM 20 17 – 37

Hayfield 32 26 – 58

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 27; Kristen Watson, 9; Alexis Ward, 5; Chelsea Christopherson, 4; Josanne Tempel, 4; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 3; Sydney Risius, 2; Aine Stasko, 2; Kenna Chick, 2; free throws: 75 percent (6-for-8)

GM scoring: Kendyl Queensland, 12; Lexy Foster, 8; Sydney Cotten, 7; Madison Hindt, 3; free throws: 42 percent (5-for-12)