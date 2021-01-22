expand
Ad Spot

January 22, 2021

Barbara Joan Frandle, 84

By Daily Herald

Published 1:25 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Barbara Joan Frandle, 84

Barbara (Barb) Joan Frandle, age 84, of Austin,  Minn., passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., with her son by her side holding her hand as she went from this world to her eternal rest.

Barb was born May 26, 1936, in Albert Lea, Minn., to Albert (Al) Wacholtz and Blanche (Clark) Wacholtz. She grew up in Austin and attended St. Augustine High, now Pacelli.

After graduation, Barb moved to the Twin Cities, where she worked for Blue Cross for a few years. She eventually moved back home to Austin, where she married Robert (Bob) Frandle on May 16, 1959, and welcomed their son, Troy Frandle, a year later.

Barb worked for Northwestern Bell as a phone operator for almost 25 years and loved her job and co-workers. After the Austin office closed in 1982, she found a new calling and passion – working with special needs clients at REM Woodvale in Austin. Barb had a huge heart and gave so much to her clients. It was not unusual for her to bring them home for dinners and holidays when their families didn’t visit. They were just like family to her and the rest of her family.

She was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of Queen of Angels Church. She loved her church and religion, praying decades on her rosary daily for family, friends, and the world.

Barb loved spending time with her family and grandkids making memories, which she would later reminisce about as being “the good times.” We, too, think of “the good times” and will always remember her love and her laugh.

It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye for now, as she is now in her eternal resting place. “In My Father’s house are many dwelling places; if it were not so, I would have told you; for I go to prepare a place for you.” John 14:2

Barb is survived by her son, Troy Frandle of Farmington, Minn.; grandchildren Amber (Mike) Olson, Ryan Frandle, and Jayson Frandle; four great-grandchildren: Bryce, Marcus, and Hayden Olson and Nevan Frandle; and her sister Carol Cunningham (Carlisle, Iowa).

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Grace Heimer.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Barb’s family requests memorials be made to Queen of Angels church.

More News

Barbara Joan Frandle, 84

Pending notice: Cornelia B. Johnson, 81

Snowy weekend ahead for Mower County

Institute researcher uses CryoEM to study cardiovascular disease

Mower County

Snowy weekend ahead for Mower County

Health

Institute researcher uses CryoEM to study cardiovascular disease

News

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

News

Minnesota vaccine pilot program spots for first week filled

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information in RCC trailer theft

Mower County

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

News

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Business

Council approves development agreement with Nu-Tek Biosciences

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

Business

Fighting to hold on in a pandemic

Business

Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Warrants lead to felony charges for two individuals

Mower County

SE Minnesota poets announce Bright Light Stories in the Night contest winners

Education

Education Briefs

Mower County

Minnesota launches COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hollandale woman injured in Saturday accident

News

Owatonna man charged with selling illegal guns, threatening to kill police

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Katelyn Maloney

News

Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies

Business

Austin Utilities announces retirements, advancements

News

Minnesota vaccine site crashes as seniors register for doses

Business

Charter launches robocall blocking

Mower County

Eagles Cancer Telethon on-air this weekend

News

Biden arrives for inauguration with big plans and big problems