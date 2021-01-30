expand
January 29, 2021

Awesome Blossoms surge past Maple River girls

By Daily Herald

Published 10:03 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team put together a big second half effort to beat Maple River (2-3 overall, 2-3 Gopher) 58-41 in BP Friday.

Maggie Bruns hit three three-pointers in the first half to keep BP (5-0 overall, 4-0 Gopher) up by two points at the break.

Megan Oswald scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half and she added 11 rebounds.

MR 23  18    41

BP 25  32    58

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 17; Maggie Bruns, 14; Bobbie Bruns, 11; Anna Pauly, 6; Allison Krohnberg, 5; Maren Forystek, 3; Ashleigh Alwes, 2; free throws: 58 percent (11-for-19)

