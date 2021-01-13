expand
January 13, 2021

Autumn Brynn Jacobsen, 33

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Autumn Brynn Jacobsen, 33

Autumn Brynn Jacobsen (Akron, OH, formerly of Lyle, MN) passed away unexpectedly January 6, 2021 from complications of epilepsy, at the age of 33.

Born September 10, 1987 in Sioux Falls, SD to Rick and Julie Jacobsen. She graduated from Lyle High School in 2006 and attended Rochester Community Technical College.

Autumn was a generous and loving spirit. She also adored children, especially her nieces and nephews. A lover of animals, Autumn enjoyed spending time volunteering at the humane society. She thoroughly enjoyed art and was an artist at the Silo Art Studio in Canton, OH.

Autumn will be lovingly remembered by her parents Rick and Julie Jacobsen; her sisters Aubry (Wyn) Hall, Lindsey (Tyler Hansen) Jacobsen, and Kalyn (Andrew Herder) Jacobsen-Herder; her nieces and nephews Dottie and Jack Hall, Vienna Jacobsen, and Neil and Dean Herder; her grandparents Vernell Miller and Ruth and LeRoy Anderson; and her rabbit Chippy.

She is preceded in death by grandparents Norman and Dorothy Jacobsen and Berdell Miller, all of Freeborn, MN.

A small family service was held at First United Methodist Church in Akron, OH and a committal service and celebration of life will be held at a future date in Minnesota.

Memorials in Autumn’s name can be made to Silo Art Studio, 431 4th St. NW Canton, OH 44702, or your local animal shelter.

To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com

