expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Athletics open with a rugged win over Mabel-Canton

By Rocky Hulne

Published 8:46 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

LYLE — The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team showed spurts of what it will be capable of this season, opening with a 71-35 victory over Mabel-Canton (0-1 overall, 0-1 SEC) Friday night.

The Athletics led just 21-13 late in the first half, but they were able to hit their stride for a stretch, closing the half on a 19-4 burst that put the game away. Sophomore Buay Koak hit three three-pointers during the run, including back-to-back triples in the last 30 seconds of the half.

Koak finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two assists, but was knocked on his back on a couple of his drives to the hoop.

“Everybody was excited to be back. It had been a long time,” Koak said. “I’ve just got to go to the rim strong and be careful with how I land.”

The Athletics eventually triggered a running clock when they went up 64-29 with 6:30 left in the game, but head coach Scott Koenigs thinks his team is capable of playing much sharper as the season goes on.

“We want to play really up tempo basketball and we had some parts where we went to the spots where we were supposed to be, but we didn’t always get what we wanted,” Koenigs said. “There was a lot of rough housing, pushing and shoving and that’s not our style of basketball. Our style is more about pressuring, attacking and creating.”

After scoring the first six points of the game, the Athletics went on a lengthy scoring slump. The Cougars responded by taking a 7-6 lead when freshman Cayden Tollefsrud, who finished with 20 points, scored. The Athletics responded with a quick 10-0 run that was ignited by a Jake Truckenmiller three-pointer.

Truckenmiller, a sophomore, later hit another three to put L-P up 27-14 

The first half saw a lot of contact and both teams battled foul trouble, but the Athletics remained unfazed. Senior Zach Bollingberg, who had 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists, said the team has a lot more help this year than it had last year. That depth will be key as L-P players didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for a season that has them playing in masks.

“It’s going to take some time to get used to it, but we have a deep enough team this year to throw guys in and they know what they’re doing. I think we’ll be good this year,” Bollingberg said. 

M-C 17  18  —  35

L-P 40  31  —  71

L-P stats: Buay Koak, 31; Zach Bollingberg, 13; Jake Truckenmiller, 10; Jed Nelson, 8; Cole Walter, 5; Sam Nelsen, 2; Trey Anderson, 1; David Christianson, 1; free throws: 50 percent (17-for-34); rebounds: 39 (Koak, 8); turnovers: 7

More News

Xcel looking to upgrade Grand Meadow wind farm

Get to Know: Dylan Ehmke

Mentors wanted: Virus limits vet-rookie time away from rink

Fett is getting junior season started for the Mavericks

Mower County

Xcel looking to upgrade Grand Meadow wind farm

Mower County

DPS, law enforcement partners prepare for possible activity at MN Capitol

News

Officials: Extremist threat to Minnesota Capitol has faded

Education

Education Briefs

Agriculture

Minnesota Department of Agriculture to Host Industrial Hemp Forum

Mower County

UMN and NDSU Extensions to offer farm safety webinar series

News

Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves

Albert Lea

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, MercyOne celebrate groundbreaking on new clinic

News

Biden’s virus plan: 100 million shots just the start

Health

Approx. 100 COVID cases active in Mower County

News

Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Making the punishment fit the crime

Mower County

Minnesota health officials wait on feds for vaccine guidance

News

Walz activates National Guard for Minnesota Capitol security

Mower County

Update: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

Health

HI scientist awarded $4M grant

News

Majority of House members vote for 2nd impeachment of Trump

News

What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time

Austin Packers

Get to Know: Ashley Myhre

Mower County

Winter Night Lights

Mower County

Take a Kid Ice Fishing happening this weekend

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Predatory offender gets prison for violating probation

Mower County

DNR seeks input on increasing access to wildlife areas for people with disabilities

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Andew Sayles