Approx. 100 COVID cases active in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,601 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 63 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Mower County Public Health Supervisor Sally Garry, approximately 100 cases are still active within Mower County.

Garry said that 886 vaccines have been administered in Mower County to date, 200 of which have been given by the county. She also said that nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area are getting their vaccines from Walgreens, CVS or Thrifty White.

The MDH reports that 27 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Mower County since the pandemic began.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,324, 4 death), Fillmore (1,213, 5 deaths), Freeborn (2,387, 20 deaths), Olmsted (10,316, 71 deaths) and Steele (2,701, 9 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 443,562 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 21,273 are still active.

To date, 6,090,114 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 23,185 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,850 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 5,850 on Friday. Of those, 3,734 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.