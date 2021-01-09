expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

Annie Lane: Late husband’s family is bothering me

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

Dear Annie: I’m a 39-year-old mom of four. My husband recently passed away, in April of this year.

His family was never very kind to me when he was alive, and they haven’t changed now that he’s gone. I’ve been dealing with their judgment and hostility. They find any little thing they can to criticize me and gossip about me. And I’m just wondering how to stop them from talking about my life when they have no idea what they’re talking about. Please help!

— Mrs. Fed Up

Dear Fed-Up: I am so sorry that your husband died and that your in-laws are making life harder for you. I’m going to pass along something that someone once shared with me: What other people think of you is none of your business. That’s not an admonishment. It’s a mantra. They’re entitled to their opinions, and you’re entitled to ignore them. The more you can accept that, the lighter you’ll feel.

Reach out to friends and family who shore you up rather than giving any weight to the opinions of people who would tear a grieving widow down.

• • •

Dear Annie: For six years, I’ve been with a man — let’s call him “Ben.” We have one child together and one on the way. I’m frustrated because I do all of the housework even though we’re both employed. We divided up expenses. He pays for the house payment and the babysitter when we need one, and I pay for all of the utilities and groceries. I also do most of the childcare tasks.

I don’t feel like I should have to ask for him to get off his butt and help; I feel like he should naturally want to help and just do it. I’ve noticed that when we are around his family, he jumps to help them with anything in a split second. He seems like he would just rather be lazy when it comes to our own home life, expecting me to do all the domestic work.

I’d try talking to him about this, but he’s not a talk-about-your-feelings type of guy, more of a sort-your-own-laundry type of guy. In the past, anytime I’ve brought up anything remotely uncomfortable, he seems to register it as a threat and says something negative directed towards me and not at all helpful to resolving the issue. Advice?

Unheard Girlfriend

Dear Unheard: I empathize with your hesitation, but to give up on honest communication is to give up on the relationship. When you don’t feel you can express yourself, resentments will continue to pile up, like so many unwashed dishes.

Try finding a time when you’re both relaxed, and casually ask if he’ll help you make a list of priorities around the house. This will help you both better understand which tasks the other feels are important, and it will give you the chance to talk it out and compromise in areas where your views differ. Approaching it with a spirit of collaboration is different that exhaustion or resentment. Hopefully, he won’t go into defensive mode. If he still shuts down, then you might ask him about attending couples’ counseling together. Addressing the underlying communication issues would help with the housework issue as well as all other aspects of your relationship.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

More News

All that remains

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

LAC feels the burden of COVID

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Education

The COVID school year set to resume Monday

Lyle

LAC feels the burden of COVID

Local Government

City Council approves street improvement feasibility reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to threatening people with knife

Local Government

County pays tribute to beloved employee who passed away

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans for swift Trump impeachment

News

DPS: ‘Fire deaths increase 13 percent in 2020’

News

US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly drop since spring

Mower County

‘It’s Remi’s birthday now’

Mower County

County officials prepare for 2nd vaccination clinic as active COVID cases slightly increase

Education

Education Briefs: College Accolades

News

‘How did it get to this?’: Minnesotans react to violence, chaos at U.S. Capitol

News

4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege

News

Trump finally faces reality — amid talk of early ouster

Mower County

St. Cloud professor to present at MLK event

Mower County

Mower SWCD annual tree program taking orders

News

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

News

After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads not guilty to attempted rape

News

Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

News

Biden urges restoring decency after ‘assault’ on democracy

News

Minnesota representatives, senators respond to Capitol breach

Business

Internet outage affects Austin, other Minnesota markets

News

Statehouses evacuate amid protests in support of Trump