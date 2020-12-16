expand
December 16, 2020

Virtual holiday tour of the Hormel Historic Home available

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The Hormel Historic Home is inviting the public to a behind the scenes tour of the historic house decorated for the holiday season.

The holiday tradition is strong at the HHH, but the pandemic has once again required us to temporarily close our doors (through at least Dec. 18 under the Governor’s November COVID-19 restrictions), which has limited our ability to share our annual traditions with guests from all over. Several hours go into planning and executing the decorating strategy each year and we are passionate about sharing it, so HHH produced a virtual tour with the lead decorator, Kim Guzman. 

In the video Guzman shares her inspiration and motivation behind the beautiful décor and offers tips and tricks that will help you embrace the holiday season.

Follow Guzman and HHH Executive Director Holly Johnson through the home to be inspired by the décor and be part of the HHH holiday tradition in 2020.

A link to the 27 minute video is available for purchase for $5 on the HHH website www.hormelhistorichome.org and will be available until Jan. 31, 2021.

The Hormel Historic Home is grateful for the support of so many in the community. They rely on membership gifts, donations and gift shop sales to fulfill our mission. If you are looking for ways to help please visit https://hormelhistorichome.org.

