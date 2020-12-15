expand
December 15, 2020

UPDATE: One dead, one severely injured after Tuesday morning stabbing incident

By Mike Stoll

Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The Austin Police Department has confirmed that one person has died as the result of injuries received during a Tuesday morning stabbing assault.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, the Austin Police Department and Mower County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a stabbing incident that occurred at about 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of Third Avenue Northwest in Austin. The Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Two victims were treated on scene and transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin. McKichan said that one of the victims subsequently died from the assault. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police arrested 27-year-old Jamie Vaca of Austin. Vaca is currently being held in the Mower County Jail pending a review and charging decision by the Mower County Attorney’s Office.

McKichan said there is no threat to the general public.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is involved and the investigation is ongoing. 

The Herald will provide more information as it becomes available.

