UPDATE: Fire damages apartment complex

An electrical fire caused significant damage to a pair of apartments Tuesday morning at Campus View Apartments.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the complex, which had been known as Key Apartments for years, at around 9:20 a.m. after a report of black smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy said the fire was electrical in nature and likely started in a bathroom exhaust fan.

This part of the complex, which includes the 1100 and 1200 buildings, was evacuated on both the first and second floors.

There were no injuries.

Damage from the incident was to both bathrooms of two adjoining apartments as well as the roof. McCoy said the damage estimate could end up around $20,000.