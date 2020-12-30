T-Mobile opens first store in Austin

T-Mobile has opened its first Austin location, off 18th Ave NW and 8th St NW, near Hy Vee Gas.

The location is at 1011 18th Avenue NW, Suite 200 and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The recent opening increases T-Mobile’s retail locations in southern Minnesota to ten. Other store locations in the area include Owatonna, Rochester, Mankato, Winona, and Faribault.

T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G already covers more than 270 million people across more than 1.4 million square miles. With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is extending its 5G lead, quickly lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G with technology that can deliver download speeds of 300 Mbps and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps.