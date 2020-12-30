State sees nearly 1K new COVID cases

Minnesota saw just under 1,000 newly reported COVID-19 cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday morning.

According to the MDH, there were 988 new cases. Broken down, the report included 825 newly reported confirmed cases and 163 probable cases.

It brings the state’s total to 411,110 cumulative cases.

MDH also reported 36 new deaths from COVID-19.

In Mower County there have now been 3,299 total cases (3,256 confirmed, 43 probable) and 24 deaths. According to Pam Kellogg, Community Health Division manager, there are currently around 75 active cases in the county.

Bordering counties report: Dodge (1,151, 4 deaths), Fillmore (1,081, ) deaths), Freeborn (1,940, 17 deaths), Olmsted (9,084, 58 deaths) and Steele (2,484, 9 deaths).

To date there have been approximately 5,501,277 completed tests station-wide.